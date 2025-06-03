Infinix GT 30 Pro gaming smartphone launched in India at Rs 24,999 onwards Infinix launched its latest gaming smartphone at a starting price of Rs 24,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, it features up to 12GB RAM (expandable to 24GB via virtual RAM), a 144Hz display, GT Triggers for gaming, and a 108MP camera.

New Delhi:

Infinix has unveiled its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the GT 30 Pro, in the Indian market. Aimed at mobile gaming enthusiasts, the GT 30 Pro combines high-end specs with budget-friendly pricing. The smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, GT Triggers for better gameplay, and RGB gaming aesthetics.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price and launch offers

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is available in two variants:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage have been priced at Rs 24,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage have been priced at Rs 26,999

As part of the launch day offer, buyers can get the phone for Rs 22,999 on June 12 only. Additionally, those who pre-book the phone via the Infinix India website will receive a free gaming kit that includes a GT MagCase, GT Cooling Fan, and a Type-C cable. A 5 per cent cashback is also available for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders.

Built for gaming: Hardware and performance

The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, expandable to 24GB via virtual RAM. The phone also includes GT Triggers, capacitive shoulder buttons for an enhanced gaming experience.

To boost performance, it features an XBoost Gaming Engine, AI-powered vapour chamber cooling, and supports 120fps gaming in supported titles like BGMI.

Immersive display with 144Hz refresh rate

The GT 30 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 160Hz touch sampling. The panel also supports 2,304Hz PWM dimming and peaks at 1,100 nits brightness, making it ideal for both gaming and media consumption.

Camera and battery features

On the camera front, the Infinix GT 30 Pro features a 108MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while selfies are handled by a 13MP front shooter. It packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 30W wireless charging, which is rare in this price segment.

With a strong gaming feature set, a large high-refresh-rate display, and powerful internals, the Infinix GT 30 Pro stands out in the under-Rs 30,000 segment. The phone goes on sale from June 12, with special discounts and launch offers making it even more appealing for mobile gamers in India.