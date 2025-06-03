Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets Rs 12,000 price cut in India: Check offers and discounts Samsung announced a limited-time discount on its flagship device, and now the device is available at a starting price of Rs 1,17,999, with additional exchange bonuses up to Rs 75,000 and no-cost EMI options.

New Delhi:

Samsung, a leading consumer technology brand, has temporarily reduced the price of its premium flagship device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, in the Indian market. The smartphone, which was launched in January this year (2025) at a price tag of Rs 1,29,999, is now available at a starting price of Rs 1,17,999, thanks to a limited-time Rs 12,000 instant cashback offer.

New prices across all variants

Here is the list of its three variants with the updated price:

256GB variant: Rs 1,17,999 (down from Rs 1,29,999) 512GB variant: Rs 1,29,999 (down from Rs 1,41,999) 1TB variant: Rs 1,53,999 (down from Rs 1,65,999)

Customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,278/month and exchange bonuses up to Rs 75,000 when trading in their old phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Powerful specs with Galaxy AI integration

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The phone boasts a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a quad rear camera setup. There are four cameras:

200MP primary camera

50MP ultra-wide lens

50MP telephoto lens

10MP telephoto sensor

On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera.

Premium features and design

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with Android 15 OS with One UI 7 operating system, and further includes Galaxy AI features for smarter productivity. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

The handset is available in multiple shades, including Titanium Silverblue, Grey, Black, Whitesilver, and online-exclusive colours like Titanium Jadegreen, Jetblack, and Pinkgold, continuing to offer premium style along with powerful performance.

Packed with top-tier hardware, AI-powered features, and Samsung’s trusted ecosystem, the S25 Ultra is now more accessible than ever, making it a strong contender in the flagship segment for those looking to upgrade this season.