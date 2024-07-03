India, Japan to work together towards building safe & trustworthy AI: Hiroshi Yoshida

Follow us on Image Source : AI AI

As the world leaders aim at controlling artificial intelligence (AI) and the user harms which are associated with it, India and Japan will reportedly work together to achieve safe, secure and trustworthy AI, said the Japanese Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination (Internal Affairs), Hiroshi Yoshida.

Lauding India’s prowess in the technology field, majorly on artificial intelligence, Yoshida has stated that they are delighted that India is one of the first countries to announce its participation in AI and on how to harness its true potential.

He said during the ‘Global IndiaAI Mission 2024’ summit in the national capital, “We believe India and Japan together, with all the other members, are working closely together to achieve safe, secure and trustworthy AI around the world.”

“By working together, Japan and India can contribute further to the responsible development, deployment and use of AI in the world,” Yoshida further noted.

The two-day event is hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to discuss the issues which are related to AI with India firmly committed to the ethical and inclusive growth of AI.

Yoshida further echoed the importance of secure and trustworthy AI at the event, which is being attended by global leaders, and AI researchers from at least 50 countries.

"Japan is convinced that India's AI initiatives will create synergy with the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI). We've been advocating for a safety code and guidelines to mitigate risks like misinformation and intellectual property protection," Yoshida emphasised.

