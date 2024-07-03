Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. India, Japan to work together towards building safe & trustworthy AI: Hiroshi Yoshida

India, Japan to work together towards building safe & trustworthy AI: Hiroshi Yoshida

Japanese Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination (Internal Affairs), Hiroshi Yoshida, announced this joint effort, highlighting the two countries' commitment to fostering responsible AI practices.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 13:39 IST
AI
Image Source : AI AI

As the world leaders aim at controlling artificial intelligence (AI) and the user harms which are associated with it, India and Japan will reportedly work together to achieve safe, secure and trustworthy AI, said the Japanese Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination (Internal Affairs), Hiroshi Yoshida. 

Lauding India’s prowess in the technology field, majorly on artificial intelligence, Yoshida has stated that they are delighted that India is one of the first countries to announce its participation in AI and on how to harness its true potential.

He said during the ‘Global IndiaAI Mission 2024’ summit in the national capital, “We believe India and Japan together, with all the other members, are working closely together to achieve safe, secure and trustworthy AI around the world.”

“By working together, Japan and India can contribute further to the responsible development, deployment and use of AI in the world,” Yoshida further noted.

The two-day event is hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to discuss the issues which are related to AI with India firmly committed to the ethical and inclusive growth of AI.

Yoshida further echoed the importance of secure and trustworthy AI at the event, which is being attended by global leaders, and AI researchers from at least 50 countries.

"Japan is convinced that India's AI initiatives will create synergy with the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI). We've been advocating for a safety code and guidelines to mitigate risks like misinformation and intellectual property protection," Yoshida emphasised.

Related Stories
AI-generated answers go undetected by educators and score higher: Study reveals

AI-generated answers go undetected by educators and score higher: Study reveals

Google’s Gemini models: Are they as good as claimed?

Google’s Gemini models: Are they as good as claimed?

How to use WhatsApp Meta AI: A quick guide

How to use WhatsApp Meta AI: A quick guide

Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 to be inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today: Details

Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 to be inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today: Details

Google's greenhouse gas emissions increases by almost 50 percent over last five years due to AI

Google's greenhouse gas emissions increases by almost 50 percent over last five years due to AI

Global collaboration essential to harness AI’s potential and mitigate Risks: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Global collaboration essential to harness AI’s potential and mitigate Risks: Ashwini Vaishnaw

ALSO READ: Realme 13 Pro series confirms to launch in India: What to expect?

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest series in the Indian market after unveiling the GT series. The company is set to launch the new Realme 13 Pro 5G smartphone series, making it two smartphones in consecutive months (June and July). In an official teaser poster, the tech player unleashed the smartphone's rear panel, hinting at the design of the upcoming device in the series. The poster further highlights the ‘Hyperimage’ tagline imprinted on the camera module- showcasing that the device will focus on a high-end photographic experience for the users.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces new voice and video notes feature: Details

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement