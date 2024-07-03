Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
WhatsApp introduces new voice and video notes feature: Details

WhatsApp's new voice and video note features are set to enhance user experience by providing more ways to communicate. Coupled with its stringent policy enforcement, WhatsApp continues to evolve as a platform that values both innovation and user safety.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 10:40 IST
WhatsApp to introduce a new feature to send video notes to
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to introduce a new feature to send video notes to contacts

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature for its users which will enable them to send voice and video notes to their contacts. The new feature has been designed to enhance the ways people can communicate through the instant messaging platform. 

Voice Notes: About

With the new Voice Note feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send voice notes to their contacts directly through the chat window. This feature is similar to the voice note feature which is already available for the users. This feature has been designed to simplify communication, offering a more personal way to connect.

Video Notes: About

Along with voice notes, WhatsApp has come up with the ability to send video notes. As per the WABetaInfo, this feature will be available in the Android version 2.24.14.14 and it is currently under the beta testing phase.

The video note feature will enable the users to send short video messages, providing a new way to share moments and information more visually. Also, existing options for sharing photos and videos, where the users could have a seamless way to send both audio and video notes.

Convenience and flexibility of the newly introduced video

The new feature has been particularly beneficial for users who prefer to communicate through video. It will further include the ability to forward video notes to groups and contacts, by eliminating the need to record the same message multiple times. 

India Tv - WhatsApp

Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

This addition will further enhance the convenience of the user and will add flexibility to how messages are shared within the app.

WhatsApp's commitment to policy enforcement

In other news, WhatsApp has taken substantial action against policy violations by banning over 6.6 million accounts in India recently. This enforcement has been a part of the adherence to new IT regulations and its commitment to user safety. 

The data on these bans was disclosed in WhatsApp’s monthly compliance report.

Transparency and future compliance

WhatsApp has been emphasizing on dedicating transparency regarding account bans and policy enforcement in the country. The company has assured the users that this transparency will further continue in future compliance reports. 

In April 2024, WhatsApp had similarly banned 7.1 million accounts and received 10,554 grievances, taking action on 11 of these complaints. The ongoing effort highlights the commitment of WhatsApp to maintaining a safe and trustworthy platform for its users.

As one of the world's most popular messaging platforms, WhatsApp has more than 550 million users in India alone, this update promises to be a significant enhancement.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp India bans more than 66 lakh accounts in May: Know-why?

ALSO READ: WhatsApp unveils major iPad update by introducing the new Communities tab

