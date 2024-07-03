Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
Realme 13 Pro series confirms to launch in India: What to expect?

Realme has teased to launch of the new 12 Pro series in the Indian market. As per the teased banner, the device will come with Hyperimage, as the highlighting feature and AI camera capabilities. So far there is not much information revealed by the company yet.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 13:01 IST
Realme 13 Pro
Image Source : REALME Realme 13 Pro

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest series in the Indian market after unveiling the GT series. The company is set to launch the new Realme 13 Pro 5G smartphone series, making it two smartphones in consecutive months (June and July). In an official teaser poster, the tech player unleashed the smartphone's rear panel, hinting at the design of the upcoming device in the series. The poster further highlights the ‘Hyperimage’ tagline imprinted on the camera module- showcasing that the device will focus on a high-end photographic experience for the users.

After the Realme 12 Pro lineup, the new Realme 13 Pro series is set to come up with improved and new features, for the Indian market to cater for the needs. The 12 Pro lineup was earlier launched in January this year (2024). 

For the 13 Pro series, not much has surfaced so far (by the time of writing) from the company, apart from the information related to the ‘AI camera phone’, which will be the first Professional AI camera smartphone from the company. The company has also scheduled a Realme AI Imaging Media Preview Event on July 4 which will take place in Bangkok (Thailand), the reports and information states.

Realme 13 Pro 5G series: Expected features

So far, the company has yet not revealed anything about the device, but a report filed by 91Mobiles (in the last month) stated that the upcoming device will be launched in four different RAM and storage variants- which will be a maximum of 12GB RAM to give enough strength to the device, and for storage, the device may feature a maximum of 512GB capacity. 

The Realme 13 Pro+, on the other hand, has been said to be spotted on the FCC certification website. According to the information available online, it is stated that the device will be backed by a 5,050 mAh battery and will run on ColorOS 14 which is based on the Android 14 operating system. For charging, the device will come bundled with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support, which is considerably a slight upgrade over the 67W charging of the Realme 12 Pro+.

Furthermore, the listing also says that the device will come with dimensions of 161.34 x 73.91 x 8.23mm and further suggests that the phone will weigh 190 grams.

