IFA 2022: LG to launch MoodUp refrigerator with colour changing doors and Bluetooth speaker

LG Electronics has stated that it will be unveiling a never-seen-before refrigerator that will change its door colours. The statement was made by the company at the global electronics trade show 'IFA 2022', and the product has been planned as a part of efforts to lay out a new vision for home appliances.

LG will call it a 'MoodUp' refrigerator which could be customised with the colour of its LED door panels through LG's ThinQ application. The new refrigerator will come with 22 different colours for the upper door panel and 19 different colours for the lower section of the refrigerator.

Not only this, but the new MoodUp refrigerator will come with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and the LED panels will keep changing their colours accordingly to the music, states Yonhap news agency's report.

During a press conference, Lyu Jae-Cheol, the President of the Home Appliance and Air Solution division at LG stated, "We at LG have always found exciting, new ways to move the customer experience forward and we are proud to do it again with the brand-new MoodUP refrigerator."

He further added: "The MoodUp refrigerator is the result of LG's fierce efforts to think in customers' shoes."

The South Korean tech giant mentioned that the new refrigerator is a part of its long-term plan and the company look forward to creating home appliances more customisable and could fit personal taste, lifestyle and even mood. The company has been focusing on product differentiation which could deliver unique and new experiences to the customers.

Early this year, the company launched upgradable home appliances to serve consumers better for their varying needs. The company said that it could be a major shift from selling products to offering improved consumer experiences and mark a significant change in the way it communicates with users in order to deliver new value.

The upgrades are available through software updates and through installing accessories and modular equipment in existing appliances.

Since the launch of LG UP appliances, the number of LG ThinQ application users has doubled, the company said, adding that more than 50 per cent of them also have upgraded their appliances via the app.

The company has rolled out 18 appliances so far and said it will ultimately make every LG product upgradable and future ready.

Inputs from IANS

