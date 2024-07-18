Follow us on Image Source : GEMINI How to use Gemini AI for creating video presentations? Tips and tricks

Google is aiming towards simplifying the troublesome and time-consuming process of creating video presentations by using its new AI platform called ‘Vids’. The platform claims to make video creation easy- which could make a single slide turn Google's vision into reality in a faster and more efficient manner.

Making video creation effortless

If you think of creating videos as stressful, then Google's Vids platform has been designed to change that perception. It enables the user to drop any media content and create a presentation video with the help of the new platform, which is claimed to be easy. At present, the new app is said to be in the testing phase, and the tech giant will soon be launching the Vids shortly (timeline unspecified).

How do Vids work?

Vids is said to be distinct from other AI platforms like ‘Sora’. As per the demo video of Vids, users will be able to create simple work presentations by layering media like music, scripts and background voice. You can also add files from your Workspace account to enhance the presentation, with the flexibility to edit at any stage of the video creation process.

Using templates and prompts in Vids?

To get started, Vids will offer a set of templates. Users can use them to refine the video by using Gemini AI to add prompts for specific content they need. This feature further ensures that the video can be tailored to the exact requirements of the user.

Access to royalty-free materials

Vids will include a repository of royalty-free materials which could be incorporated into the content of the video. This enables the users to polish the presentation video before sharing it with the team.

AI in video creation

AI-powered tools have been advancing rapidly and Google is keen at leading in this space. With Workspace as a robust foundation, Vids will represent a critical component of Google's future product strategy. Google will further focus on AI for video presentations highlighting the commitment of the tech giant to making advanced technology more accessible and useful for easing up the tasks.

