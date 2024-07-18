Jio’s new annual plan: Unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data for Rs 276 per month

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in the country has recently increased the prices of its existing recharge plans. Despite the price hike, Jio continues to offer its popular annual recharge plan which is packed with great services for its users. The telecom service provider has two standout annual plans at the moment- Rs 3,599 and 3,999. Both plans provide great value to customers who are looking to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges.

Annual plan details

Jio is currently offering two trending annual plans (Rs 3,599 and Rs 3,999) and these plans have been designed to provide users with comprehensive benefits, including calls, data and further perks. If you are a Jio SIM user and want a worry-free recharge experience for a year, then these two plans could be of some help.

Rs 3,599 annual plan

The more affordable of the two is the Rs 3,599 annual plan, which offers a cost-effective solution for their annual recharge needs. This plan makes Rs 276 per month and is valid for 365 days which looks like a bonus. This plan offers unlimited free calls to any network throughout the year.

It is ideal for heavy data users, which provides over 912GB of data, which translates to 2.5GB per day. Additionally, the plan includes unlimited true 5G data, allowing users to enjoy unlimited 5G data for free.

Additional benefits further include free subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud and Jio TV, which enhances the overall value of the plan.

Rs 3,999 annual plan

The Rs 3,999 annual plan will last for 365 days and like the Rs 3,599 plan, this plan also provides users with 912.5GB of data, enabling the users to use 2.5GB of per day. Users also benefit from unlimited free calling to any network and get 100 free SMS each day.

This plan comes with a FanCode subscription in addition to the standard perks of Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud and Jio TV subscriptions.

