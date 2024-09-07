Honor Pad X8a affordable tablet launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor Pad X8a

Honor has launched its new tablet, the Honor Pad X8a, in the Indian market. If you're looking for a tablet with powerful features at an affordable price, the Honor Pad X8a could be the best option for you. Some of the key features of the tablet include Snapdragon 680 processor, 8300mAh battery, 4B RAM, 11-inch display and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Honor Pad X8a.

Honor Pad X8a India price and availability

Honor has introduced the Honor Pad X8a in the budget segment, pricing it equivalent to a budget smartphone at just Rs 12,999. Pre-booking for the tablet has already begun, and it will be available for purchase in India starting from September 8 via explore Honor website. As an added bonus, Honor is offering a free flip cover with the purchase of the Honor Pad X8a.

Honor Pad X8a specifications

Despite its affordable price, the Honor Pad X8a boasts excellent features. It features a powerful 11-inch display with a resolution of 1200x1920, supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and offering a peak brightness of 400 nits.

It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It houses an 8300mAh battery, providing up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Honor Pad X8a comes with Android 14 out of the box and includes quad speakers to enhance the entertainment experience. While it supports WiFi connectivity, it does not have a SIM card slot.

