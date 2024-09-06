Vivo T3 Ultra India launch date revealed, boasts impressive features at competitive price

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra will be a new addition to the company’s T3 series which already includes the Vivo T3 Pro, Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G. Ahead of its launch, the company has revealed its design and confirmed some of its key features alongside its launch date. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra smartphone.

Vivo T3 Ultra India launch

The Vivo T3 Ultra is set to launch in India on September 12, as confirmed by the company in an X post. A Flipkart microsite for the handset has also been launched, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. The phone will be available for purchase on the Vivo India e-store as well.

Vivo T3 Ultra design

Vivo has also teased the design of the upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra, revealing a rear camera module similar to that of the Vivo V40 series, which was unveiled in India in August this year. The teaser shows a slightly raised vertical, pill-shaped island with a round module at the top, housing two rear camera units alongside an LED flash unit.

The front panel of the Vivo T3 Ultra features a 3D curved display with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge of the phone holds the volume rocker and the power button.

Meanwhile, India has surpassed the US to become the world's second-largest market for 5G handsets, following China, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. Global 5G handset shipments increased by 20 percent in the first half of 2024.

Apple led the global 5G handset shipments, accounting for over 25 percent of the market share, driven by strong shipments of the iPhone 15 series and 14 series. The report states that 5G handset shipments have been steadily growing, especially in emerging markets, due to the increased availability of 5G handsets in the budget segment.

India's rise as the second-largest 5G handset market was attributed to strong shipments from Xiaomi, vivo, Samsung, and other brands in the budget segment.

ALSO READ: Infinix Hot 50 5G launched in India with 48MP Camera, priced below Rs 10,000: Check details