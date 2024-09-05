Infinix Hot 50 5G launched in India with 48MP Camera, priced below Rs 10,000: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Infinix Hot 50 5G

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Hot 50 5G is a new addition to the Infinix Hot series. The smartphone falls in the budget segment and some of its key features include 48 MP rear camera with depth sensor, 8MP front camera, 6.7-inch display with 120HZ refresh rate, Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Infinix Hot 50 5G.

Infinix Hot 50 5G India price and availability

Infinix Hot 50 5G is available in Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black and Vibrant Blue colours. The smartphone is offered in two variants: 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. These variants are priced at Rs 9,999 and 10,999 respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting September 9 via Flipkart.

Interested buyers can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards. This offer will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB respectively.

Infinix Hot 50 5G specifications

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs XOS 14.5 based on Android 14.

It also features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5000 mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the smartphone gets a 48 MP rear camera with depth sensor and 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 5. In terms of sensors, the device gets G-Sensor, E-Compass, Gyroscope(Software), Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor and Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor.

The smartphone measures 77.1 mm x 165.7 mm x 7.82 mm and weighs 188 g.

