Higher price, better phone? Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16 compared Nothing Phone 3 is priced similarly to iPhone 16. Here is a detailed comparison of their specifications to understand how Nothing Phone 3 compares.

Nothing's new Phone 3 has officially launched in India, marking its debut as the company's first flagship smartphone, which also reflects in its premium pricing. In fact, it is priced higher than the iPhone 16. This device features a customisable Glyph Matrix that can display a variety of information and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chipset. Additionally, it boasts a triple rear camera setup. Here's a comparison between the Nothing Phone 3 and the iPhone 16—take a look and see what it brings to the table at this price point.

Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16: Specifications comparison

Nothing Phone 3 iPhone 16 Display 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Peak brightness 4500nits 2000nits Refresh rate 120Hz 60Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 Apple A18 NPU Qualcomm AI Engine 16-core Neural Engine Battery 5,150mAh 3,561mAh Charging 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging 45W wired, 25W wireless Reverse charging 5W reverse wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging 4.5W reverse wireless Rear camera 50MP main camera, 50MP periscope camera and 50MP ultrawide camera 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera Front camera 50MP 12MP Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Front ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, X-axis linear haptic motor Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, (gen2chip), Emergency SOS, Messages, and Find My via satellite Design IP68, fully resistant to water and dust IP68 dust and water resistant

Where the iPhone 16 fits in

The iPhone 16 is a more compact model that emphasises Apple's integrated ecosystem and an enhanced user experience.

Display: It features a smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. While this peak brightness is lower than what the Nothing Phone 3 offers, Apple's OLED screens are well-known for their outstanding colour accuracy and contrast. However, it’s worth noting that the 60Hz refresh rate is a significant difference compared to the Nothing Phone 3's smoother 120Hz.

It features a smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. While this peak brightness is lower than what the Nothing Phone 3 offers, Apple's OLED screens are well-known for their outstanding colour accuracy and contrast. However, it’s worth noting that the 60Hz refresh rate is a significant difference compared to the Nothing Phone 3's smoother 120Hz. Performance: Powered by Apple's A18 processor and equipped with a 16-core Neural Engine, the iPhone 16 brings robust performance and impressive AI capabilities designed specifically for iOS.

Powered by Apple's A18 processor and equipped with a 16-core Neural Engine, the iPhone 16 brings robust performance and impressive AI capabilities designed specifically for iOS. Battery and charging: The device packs a 3,561mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging options, alongside 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Although the battery capacity is on the smaller side, Apple's software optimisation typically leads to a comparable, real-world battery life. The charging speeds are decent but trail behind those of the Nothing Phone 3.

The device packs a 3,561mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging options, alongside 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Although the battery capacity is on the smaller side, Apple's software optimisation typically leads to a comparable, real-world battery life. The charging speeds are decent but trail behind those of the Nothing Phone 3. Camera system: The dual-rear camera setup includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, with a 12MP front camera for selfies. Known for its computational photography, Apple often delivers remarkable results, even with lower megapixel counts on paper.

The dual-rear camera setup includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, with a 12MP front camera for selfies. Known for its computational photography, Apple often delivers remarkable results, even with lower megapixel counts on paper. Sensors: The iPhone 16 uses Face ID for secure authentication and includes an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) support thanks to its gen2 chip. Additionally, it offers advanced safety features like Emergency SOS, Messages, and Find My via satellite.

The iPhone 16 uses Face ID for secure authentication and includes an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) support thanks to its gen2 chip. Additionally, it offers advanced safety features like Emergency SOS, Messages, and Find My via satellite. Design: With an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, it matches the Nothing Phone 3 in durability. Apple's design signature typically showcases premium materials and a recognisable, iconic aesthetic.

