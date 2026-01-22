Grok’s new feature set to create sensation: Get answers without typing Elon Musk’s xAI has launched Grok Voice mode, letting users turn on their phone camera and get real-time explanations without typing. Grok can also generate 10-second videos.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk’s company xAI has launched a new feature for its AI chatbot, Grok. The announcement was made by Musk himself through his X (formerly Twitter) handle. The new feature removes the need for typing and allows users to interact with the AI chatbot in a completely new way through Grok Voice mode, making the experience both simple and engaging.

Grok can now explain what you see using your camera

On Wednesday afternoon, Elon Musk shared a video on X demonstrating Grok’s latest capability. In the video, a user opens the Grok platform, activates the phone’s camera, and points it toward their surroundings. Grok then accurately describes and explains the scene being shown, offering detailed information in real time.

Sharing the video, Musk wrote:

“Use video mode (turn on camera) and Grok voice will explain everything you’re looking at.”

This means users can simply turn on the camera, activate video mode, and Grok Voice will explain whatever is in front of them.

Key benefits of Grok Voice mode

The new feature offers several practical advantages for users:

There is no need to type repeatedly; users can ask questions verbally.

By turning on the camera, users can get instant explanations of places, objects, or scenes they are unfamiliar with.

The feature makes it easier to understand surroundings without manual searches.

Grok now supports 10-second video generation

Along with the voice and camera-based interaction, Elon Musk also announced another upgrade. Grok AI can now generate 10-second videos, doubling the earlier limit of five seconds. According to Musk, this improvement offers clearer visuals and better audio output. The update has been implemented by xAI to enhance the overall user experience.

Grok’s past controversy and content safeguards

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has been in the spotlight for some time, thanks to its ability to support text, image, and voice interactions. However, the chatbot also faced criticism in several countries after users complained that it was creating explicit deepfakes without consent.

Following the controversy, X conducted a detailed investigation and introduced new content filters to prevent misuse and improve safety on the platform.