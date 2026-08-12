Really frustrated that Opposition is running away from debates in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi:

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is totally frustrated for the first time in his life, he is witnessing a scenario where the government wants a discussion in Parliament, yet the opposition is running away from it. He stated that it is hard to imagine this, because in a parliamentary democracy, it is the opposition that demands a discussion while the government provides the answers.

We will hold discussion and provide answers: Rijiju

"I am totally frustrated. For the first time in my life, I am witnessing a scenario where the government wants a discussion in Parliament, yet the opposition is running away from it. It is hard to imagine this, because in a parliamentary democracy, it is the opposition that demands a discussion while the government provides the answers. Here, however, the government itself is saying, we will hold a discussion and provide answers, but the opposition refuses to listen. Can you imagine such a situation,” he said.

Rijiju says Govt has repeatedly expressed willingness to hold discussions

Kiren Rijiju further added that it is not good for democracy as he has repeatedly expressed willingness to discuss the matter, yet the Opposition refuse to agree. “Consequently, the Home Minister was compelled to write another letter, the Home Minister wrote to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, reiterating that we are ready for an open, extensive, and detailed discussion and asking him to persuade the opposition leaders to agree to it. Have you ever heard of such a thing? The government itself is earnestly requesting the Speaker to convince the opposition to participate in a discussion. Even today, we repeatedly urged the opposition to start the discussion right away but they simply lack the courage. This is not good for the country..." he said.

Rijiju also asked that how can Parliament function if there is no discussion and added that the government cannot present its views or respond in Parliament if the Opposition does not want to listen.

Hurling abuses has now been normalised by Congress: Rijiju

He said that holding placards, raising slogans and even hurling abuses has now been normalised by the Congress party and added that Congress MPs seem to think that their only job is to raise slogans, hold placards and abuse people. He also stated that they have forgotten that Parliament is meant for debate and discussion..."

He added,"Tomorrow is the last day of the session, and we have appealed to them even today. I am saying this with a very heavy and saddened heart: I am really frustrated that the Opposition is running away from debates in Parliament. It is unthinkable and incomprehensible that, in a parliamentary democracy, the Opposition is running away from debate while the government is insisting on a full-fledged discussion and is also ready to respond."

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