Government's warning: Keep these things in mind while installing apps on your phone The government has issued a warning for millions of smartphone users in the country. Users are advised to take precautions when installing apps on their phones.

The government has urged smartphone users to exercise caution when installing apps. The warning has come in the backdrop of the rising threat of cybercrime. With millions at risk, officials are warning users across the country about the dangers posed by malicious applications. Cybercriminals often trick individuals into downloading fake apps, leading to significant financial losses in a matter of days. According to a report from the Home Ministry, over 6,000 people fall victim to cybercrime each day in India. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that cybercriminals swindle billions of rupees annually.

Government's advisory

As outlined on the National Cyber Crime website, the government has emphasised the importance of downloading apps only from trusted sources. Android users are encouraged to obtain their apps exclusively from the Google Play Store, while iPhone users should stick to the Apple App Store. It's critical to install only verified apps from these platforms to safeguard personal information.

Cybercriminals sometimes make fake versions of well-known apps to trick people. It’s important for everyone to be careful and check if an app is real before downloading it. The government recommends that you should always try to get apps directly from official websites when you can.

Safety precautions

Once you've downloaded an app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, it’s wise to provide only the necessary permissions. Allow access to your device's camera, location, or microphone for as little time as needed. When prompted for permissions, grant access only during usage rather than for an indefinite period. Doing so helps protect your private conversations and personal data from potential abuse, reducing the chances of falling victim to cyber fraud.

