Motorola G96 starting at Rs 17,999 with special display for rains goes on sale in India with offers

New Delhi:

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India. Within a week of its launch, the Motorola G96 is now available for purchase . The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and features 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Motorola G96 India price and offers

The Motorola G96 is available in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The starting price for the device is Rs 17,999, while the higher-end model is priced at Rs 19,999. It is offered in four colour options: Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Orchid, and Green. It is available for purchase via Flipkart starting today, July 16. Interested buyers can get Rs 900 cashback when using an Axis Bank Flipkart debit card. Additionally, Flipkart is providing up to Rs 17,450 on exchange to reduce the overall cost.

Motorola G96 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The display is also equipped with water touch support and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Moto G96 runs on Android 15 with Hello UI,. It is powered by the comm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The company indicates that security updates will be provided for three years.

The device includes a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP front camera.

Additional specifications include a 5,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Moto G96 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is equipped with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

