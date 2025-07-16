SMS gets P,S,T,G suffixes as Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL implement new rules: Here's what they mean New SMS headers have been added to messages to help users identify the nature of messages and reduce spam.

Telecom companies in India, such as Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL, have started using new labels in their SMS messages to help reduce spam and unwanted texts. This change comes after a directive from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). It is designed to make it easier for people to recognise the type of message they are receiving.

Include specific labels

From now on, SMS messages will include specific labels at the end of the message to indicate whether it's a promotional message ('P'), related to a service ('S'), a transactional message ('T'), or from the government ('G'). This regulation is aimed at improving transparency and better protect consumers by helping them identify the purpose of incoming messages.

Experts believe that these new labels will not only cut down on unwanted spam but also help users stay organised when managing their messages.

Over-the-top messaging apps

However, over-the-top messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are not included in these new rules. This gap allows scammers to take advantage of these platforms for sending unwanted promotions and scams. Because these unregulated apps can be used freely, it makes it harder for the new SMS rules to be fully effective in protecting consumers.

Airtel letter to RBI

Airtel is pushing for discussions with regulators and is ready to help the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) create guidelines to ensure that online communication services (like messaging apps) are responsible for protecting consumers, especially when it comes to financial matters. Earlier last month, Airtel, in a letter to the RBI, expressed its worries about the growing security threats associated with these messaging platforms.

They noted that it’s tough to provide the same level of protection for messages sent through these apps as we do with traditional text messages (SMS). Airtel highlighted that fraudulent links sent via these online channels are often hard for users to spot and can reach them more easily, making it easier for scammers to take advantage of people.

