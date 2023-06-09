Follow us on Image Source : FILE Government launches 'Antivirus App': Download and discover its features

The Government of India has launched a free antivirus application for smartphone users, providing protection against viruses and malware. This initiative aims to offer users a viable alternative to paid antivirus software. The antivirus app, developed by the Government's Cyber Cleanliness Center, known as Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Center, functions as a botnet detection and removal tool. It efficiently detects and removes various types of malware and viruses, ensuring the security of users' smartphones.

To create this application, the government collaborated with Internet service providers, antivirus developers, and the Indian Computer Response Team. The eScan CERT-In Bot Removal app specifically targets bot malware, which can be used by hackers to steal sensitive data from smartphones.

The application is available for download from the Google Play Store. It offers comprehensive protection by preventing access to websites likely to contain viruses. Additionally, the app conducts thorough scans of users' smartphones to identify any existing malware or viruses.

One of the standout features of this antivirus app is its ability to provide detailed information on which applications have access to the device's microphone, camera, location, messages, and calls. After downloading and scanning the smartphone, users will receive a comprehensive report displaying the permissions granted to various applications.

This antivirus app aims to enhance the security and privacy of smartphone users in India. By offering a free and reliable solution, the government aims to reduce reliance on paid antivirus software and ensure that users have access to essential security measures.

It is recommended for smartphone users in India take advantage of this antivirus app to protect their devices from malware and viruses. By regularly scanning their smartphones and staying updated with the latest security features, users can maintain a secure digital environment and safeguard their personal data from potential threats.

