Government issues urgent advisory for Firefox browser: Here's what you need to do immediately

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) of the Government of India regularly issues advisories for computers and smartphones to protect against potential security threats. A recent advisory has raised concerns about Mozilla Firefox, warning users about serious flaws that could compromise their privacy and personal data.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities in Firefox could enable hackers to gain unauthorised access to users' devices, potentially leading to data theft and privacy breaches. The advisory specifically highlights versions prior to 131, including 128.3 and 115.16, as well as Firefox ESR and Thunderbird versions before 128.3 and 131, as being susceptible to these flaws.

To safeguard personal data and maintain privacy, users are strongly advised to promptly update their Firefox browser to the latest version. If updating is not feasible, uninstalling the older version is recommended. Additionally, users are urged to regularly monitor and install security updates for their browsers to mitigate potential risks.

In other news, in light of the evolving tactics employed by scammers, it is essential to raise awareness and educate individuals about these fraudulent schemes to safeguard them from becoming victims. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a warning to telecom users in India regarding a new type of scam related to offers for mobile tower installation.

As per TRAI, neither TRAI nor the Department of Telecommunications issues any "No Objection Certificate" or permission letter for leasing or renting premises for the installation of mobile towers. It has been emphasized that individuals or companies seeking money in exchange for installing mobile towers on private properties should be regarded with caution.

TRAI has clarified that the installation of a mobile tower is the responsibility of a Telecom Service Provider (TSP) or Infrastructure Provider (IP-1) in accordance with their licensing and registration conditions. They recommend that individuals verify the credibility of TSP/IP-1 through the Department of Telecommunications website before entertaining any such offers.

It has been explicitly stated that individuals found engaging in fraudulent activities, such as soliciting advance payments under the guise of installing mobile towers using TRAI's name, logo, or endorsements, may be subject to legal repercussions.

