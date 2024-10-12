iPhone's 'Vehicle Motion Cues' helps individuals experiencing motion sickness: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Motion sickness

Apple has rolled out a new feature with its iOS 18 update to help people with motion sickness problems. The newly rolled-out feature is called Vehicle Motion Cues in iOS 18. Some individuals feel motion sick while using a device in the car. This feature will help those users who have to work on their devices while the vehicle is in motion. Here are all the details you need to know about Apple's iOS Vehicle Motion Cues.

How do Vehicle Motion Cues help?

Motion sickness often occurs when there's a mismatch between what a person sees and what they feel. This can make it uncomfortable for some people to use an iPhone or iPad while in a moving vehicle. To address this, Vehicle Motion Cues feature animated dots on the edges of the screen. These dots represent changes in the vehicle's motion and aim to reduce the sensory conflict without affecting the main content. By utilising the sensors in the iPhone and iPad, Vehicle Motion Cues can detect when the user is in a moving vehicle and adjust accordingly.

This new feature will allow individuals suffering from motion sickness to use their iPhone and iPad with zero motion sickness.

How to access Vehicle Motion Cues in iOS 18?

If you also suffer from motion sickness and want to use these features on iPhone or iPad, here is a step-by-step guide on how to access Vehicle Motion Cues on iPhone or iPad.

Step 1: Go to 'Settings' on your device

Step 2: Scroll down to Accessibility

Step 3: Then go to 'Motion'

