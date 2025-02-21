Google to open its first-ever retail stores in India: New Delhi and Mumbai likely first stops Google has been planning to open its first retail store in India. The new store is expected to cover around 15,000 square feet and could open within the next six months.

Google is all set to launch its first physical retail stores in India, marking its debut in brick-and-mortar retail outside the United States. According to a recent Reuters report, this strategic move will aim to boost Google's presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Google’s first store: In New Delhi and Mumbai

Google is reportedly in the final stages of securing locations for its flagship stores in New Delhi and Mumbai. The tech giant is also considering Gurugram as another potential spot, while Bengaluru was evaluated earlier in the process.

The planned stores are expected to cover around 15,000 square feet each and could open within the next six months. These outlets will showcase Google’s hardware ecosystem, including Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds.

Challenging Apple’s retail dominance in India

Google’s move mirrors Apple's retail strategy in India. Apple opened its flagship stores in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023 and currently holds a dominant 55% market share in the premium smartphone segment, as per Counterpoint Research.

In contrast, Google’s Pixel smartphones account for just 2% of the premium market share. The launch of physical stores is expected to enhance brand visibility and help Google better compete with Apple in India’s high-end smartphone market.

Boosting local manufacturing efforts

The retail expansion aligns with Google's push to scale up local production of its Pixel smartphones, supporting the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative. Establishing a local presence through retail outlets will not only strengthen Google’s foothold but also help cater to the growing demand for premium smartphones in India.

Current sales limited to authorised retail partners

At present, Google sells its devices in India exclusively through authorised retail partners and e-commerce platforms. With the introduction of physical stores, the company aims to provide a more immersive shopping experience, allowing customers to explore Google’s hardware products firsthand.

A new chapter for Google in India

Though the official launch timeline is yet to be confirmed, Google’s first retail stores could significantly boost its presence in the Indian market. As the company gears up to compete head-to-head with Apple, Indian consumers can soon expect a premium, hands-on retail experience from the tech giant.

