Google rolls out new theft protection feature, initially available on Pixel, Samsung smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG Android Identity check feature

If you're an Android user concerned about losing your smartphone, there's some good news for you! Google is rolling out an enhanced theft protection feature known as Identity Check. Initially available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, this feature will soon expand to other smartphones as well. It aims to protect both your smartphone and its data from theft.

How the feature works

Google has introduced Identity Check to bolster your device’s security. This feature requires biometric data, such as your fingerprint or face recognition, to access key accounts and settings outside of your trusted places. This extra layer of security is designed specifically for your Google and Samsung accounts on compatible devices. Additionally, you can set certain locations where you won’t need to frequently verify your identity, making it easier to access your device without constant authentication. Even if someone manages to get hold of your device's PIN, this feature acts as a safeguard against unauthorized access.

Eligible devices

Identity Check has recently been launched for select smartphones. It is available on Pixel phones running the latest Android 15 software, as well as specific Samsung Galaxy devices that support One UI 7, which is built on Android 15. Currently, the Samsung models that accommodate this feature include the new Galaxy S25 series—comprising the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For Google Pixel users, the Identity Check feature can be found on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 series, as well as the Pixel Fold. Google has indicated that this feature will eventually be extended to more devices from other brands, suggesting a broader rollout in the future.

Moreover, there is also a feature called Theft Detection Lock, which is available on devices running Android 10 and newer across the globe. This innovative tool leverages advanced technology to identify potential theft. For example, if someone attempts to take your device while it’s unlocked, the screen will automatically lock upon detecting suspicious behavior, helping to prevent unauthorized access and keep your information secure.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp now supports multiple accounts, bringing joy to millions of iPhone users