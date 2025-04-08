Apoorva Mukhija shares screenshots of trolling, rape and death threats amid India's Got Latent controversy Mukhija made a comeback to Instagram on Tuesday, posting multiple screenshots of the hateful harassment she has encountered since the incident that caused Raina to remove all of the show's episodes off YouTube.

Apoorva Mukhija aka 'The Rebel Kid', who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent, on Tuesday shared multiple slides of the death and rape threats she has been subjected to in the last few months. The social media star, who has more than 3 million Instagram followers removed all of her posts last week after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks regarding parents and sex caused a political uproar that resulted in numerous police complaints and formal complaints against the show's organisers, including panellist Mukhija and host Samay Raina.

Mukhija made a comeback to Instagram on Tuesday, posting multiple screenshots of the hateful harassment she has encountered since the incident that caused Raina to remove all of the show's episodes off YouTube. Mukhija said in her post, 'Trigger Warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats, and death threats.' She wrote as the caption for the photos, 'And that's not even 1% (sic).'

In connection with the controversy, Mukhija has appeared before the Mumbai Police. She is also accused of making an offensive remark during the February premiere of India's Got Latent. Along with producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, the National Commission for Women also called Allahbadia, Mukhija, Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani after taking serious notice of their abusive and filthy comments on the show. Last week, Allahbadia made a comeback to social media, pledging to use greater caution while posting anything.

Social media users came in support of Apoorva Mukhija and called out Maharashtra Cyber for keeping quiet on this cyberbullying and trolling. 'So where’s Cyber security and police now?' read a comment. Another user wrote, 'You didn’t deserve this, my girl will come back stronger and fiercer.' Another user wrote, 'We live in a low IQ society, I feel pity for these people, no future, no life, no respect. Such a waste on earth. More strength to you, this shall too pass.'

