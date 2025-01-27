WhatsApp now supports multiple accounts, bringing joy to millions of iPhone users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp mutliple accounts

WhatsApp is set to introduce an exciting new feature for its millions of users. Meta's popular instant messaging app is utilized by countless people across the globe, with over 500 million active users in India alone. This app is widely used on both Android and iPhone platforms. Now, WhatsApp is testing a multiple account feature that will allow users to manage several accounts simultaneously within a single app.

Multiple Accounts in one app

The multiple account feature is currently being tested out for iPhone users. Many individuals who use two SIM cards in one phone find themselves wanting to run WhatsApp on both numbers, but installing two WhatsApp apps is not an option on many devices.

To address this, some users resort to carrying an extra phone. With this new multi-account feature, iPhone users will soon be able to manage both accounts seamlessly in one app through an update to the iOS 25.2.10.70 version.

Each WhatsApp account will have its own distinct chat backup, settings, and conversations, eliminating any potential confusion for users. They will be able to toggle between accounts easily to check and respond to messages.

In other news, WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature that allows users to link their accounts to Meta's Accounts Centre. This means you can now share your WhatsApp Status updates directly on Facebook and Instagram Stories with just one click. The great part is that this feature is optional and is turned off by default, so you can choose whether or not to use it.

For those who love being active on social media and often switch between WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, this new feature makes things easier. It lets you share your updates across all three platforms at once, saving you time and hassle by eliminating the need to upload your content separately on each app.

