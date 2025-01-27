TRAI's order: Vodafone Idea launches two new affordable voice-only plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea new voice only recharge plan

Vi has recently introduced two new recharge plans focused solely on voice and SMS. This update comes in response to a post from TRAI, which has since been deleted, indicating that it would review all newly launched voice and SMS-only plans from telecom companies within a week of their debut. Previously, Vi had rolled out a voice and SMS-only plan priced at Rs 1,460, but following the TRAI's intervention, Vi has discontinued this plan in favor of two new options. Here’s everything you need to know.

Vi Rs 470 plan

The first of Vi's new offerings is the Rs 470 plan, which boasts a validity of 84 days. With this recharge, users will enjoy unlimited calling and 900 SMS. Once the SMS quota is exhausted, users will incur charges of Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

Vi Rs 1849 plan

The second option is the Rs 1,849 plan, providing a validity of 365 days along with unlimited voice calling and 3,600 SMS. Similar to the Rs 470 plan, users will also face charges of Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS after reaching the SMS limit.

Plan discontinued

Vi has opted to discontinue the Rs 1,460 voice-only plan that was launched just last week. This plan offered users a validity of 270 days and included benefits such as free national roaming and unlimited calling anywhere in India, along with 100 free SMS daily.

Meanwhile, BSNL offers a budget-friendly plan for Rs 439, making it the cheapest option in India for unlimited voice calls and text messages. This plan lasts for 90 days, allowing users to talk and message without worrying about extra charges.

For comparison, Jio has two similar plans priced at Rs 448 and Rs 1748. The first one gives you 84 days of service, while the second lasts for a much longer 336 days. Similarly, Airtel has plans for Rs 469 and Rs 1849, offering 84 days and 365 days of validity, respectively. This way, users have a range of choices depending on how long they want their plan to last.

ALSO READ: Jio, Airtel's new voice-only plans: Which offer the best value for up to 365 days?