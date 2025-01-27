Jio, Airtel's new voice-only plans: Which offer the best value for up to 365 days?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio-Airtel voice only recharge plan

Reliance Jio and Airtel are the two leading telecom companies in India, with Jio boasting a user base of approximately 490 million customers, while Airtel follows closely with around 380 million. Both companies continually compete to offer attractive recharge plans for their users. Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom service providers to introduce affordable plans without data. In response, both Jio and Airtel have rolled out economical options.

For users of Jio or Airtel SIM cards, there’s some great news. Both companies have addressed a significant concern for mobile subscribers by introducing two inexpensive recharge plans without data for their millions of customers. Let’s take a closer look at the long validity plans offered by each provider.

Jio Rs 1748 recharge plan

Jio has introduced a recharge plan priced at Rs 1,748, which aligns with TRAI's guidelines. This plan provides an impressive validity of 336 days, allowing users to enjoy unlimited calling to any network during this period. With this plan, customers can avoid the hassle of recharging for nearly 11 months.

In addition to unlimited calls, the Jio plan includes 3,600 free SMS. Moreover, subscribers benefit from additional perks such as free access to Jio Cinema for OTT streaming, along with free subscriptions to Jio TV and Jio Cloud.

Airtel Rs 1849 recharge plan

On the other hand, Airtel has launched its own budget-friendly plan at Rs 1,849, also in compliance with TRAI's recommendations. This plan offers a generous validity of 365 days, with unlimited calling available for all local and STD networks. Similar to Jio, Airtel provides 3,600 free SMS, and customers can also enjoy complimentary hello tunes with this plan.

Both plans certainly provide valuable options for users seeking budget-friendly telecom solutions.

