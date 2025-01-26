BSNL's voice-only plan challenges Jio, Airtel, and Vi, offering unlimited calling, SMS at cheapest price

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL voice and SMS only recharge plan

If you're searching for a budget-friendly plan that only includes voice calls and text messages, there’s some good news! Recently, TRAI, the regulatory authority in India, encouraged mobile companies to offer plans that focus solely on voice calls and SMS. This move is aimed at helping many users who don't need internet data but had to buy bundled plans because there weren’t any options for just voice and SMS.

Companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have introduced their own voice and SMS plans, but many users find them to be too expensive. In this situation, BSNL, known for its cost-effective options, has brought attention back to its existing voice-only recharge plan that has been around even before TRAI's announcement.

BSNL Rs 439 recharge plan

BSNL has a plan priced at Rs 439, which is currently the most affordable option for just voice and SMS in India. This plan offers 90 days of validity, unlimited calls, and includes an allowance for text messages.

To give you a comparison, Jio has two similar plans costing Rs 448 and Rs 1748, which provide 84 days and 336 days of validity, respectively. Airtel also has plans available at Rs 469 and Rs 1849, giving users 84 days and 365 days of validity, respectively.

On the pricier side, Vi offers a voice and SMS plan for Rs 1460, which includes 270 days of validity.

