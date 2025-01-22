Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces Facebook and Instagram account linking for seamless sharing

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform has recently launched a new feature which will enable the users to connect their accounts to Meta's Accounts Centre. With this, the user will be able to seamlessly share WhatsApp Status updates directly on Facebook and Instagram Stories. This means, that with a single sign-on, users will be simultaneously sharing content on other Meta apps (Facebook and Instagram).

The feature is optional and turned off by default, giving users the flexibility to enable it as per their preferences.

Why do we need this feature on WhatsApp?

For those who are very active on social media, and keep juggling multiple Meta platforms, this feature will help them to streamline their content by sharing updates across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram altogether. It will save time and effort by eliminating the need for separate uploads.

Also, the single sign-on feature will simplify logging back into Meta apps, which will include WhatsApp, especially after switching devices or logging out. Shortly, the platform is expected to roll out future updates to expand functionality with features like avatar management and AI sticker sharing across the Meta platforms.

Privacy remains a priority

Meta has reassured the users that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption will remain the top priority for the platform, ensuring private messages and calls will remain secure.

How to link your WhatsApp account to Meta's Accounts Centre?

Update the app: Ensure that you are using the latest version of WhatsApp. Access settings: Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Settings menu. Find the option: Look for ‘add your account’ to the Accounts Centre. If you cannot find it, this means that the feature may not have rolled out yet in your region. Link accounts: Follow the prompts and log in with your Meta account credentials. Set preferences: Choose how you want to share updates, like enabling WhatsApp Status updates on Facebook or Instagram (optional). Remove the feature if needed: To unlink your account, revisit settings and remove WhatsApp from the Accounts Centre.

