Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google reveals a new feature for small merchants to upscale sales

Google has recently announced its new Shopping features which enable small merchants to update their product images with the help of generative AI. This process will make it easier for the merchants to attract new customers with better visuals.

How can merchants identify themselves on Google?

Merchants could identify them as a new small business attribute on the Search and Google Maps.

Products in Search are being sold by businesses with that attribute which will have a ‘small business’ label on them, along with businesses on Maps, said Google.

It further added that these new labels will make it easier for the shoppers to narrow down their searches and it will be intentional about shopping with their favourite.

Why is the company rolling out the product Studio?

The company has been rolling out the Product Studio which is a set of AI tools designed to help merchants to create and manage product imagery. The feature could be used by all Merchant Center Next users based in the U.S.

Google stated in a statement, “That includes our experimental AI-powered scene generation feature, which uses a text-to-image generative AI model to help you place products into any creative scene you dream up.”

The Product Studio will share a few prompt ideas to the merchants too which will include holiday-themed scenes which will help to spark inspiration.

It’s easy to reuse or tweak prompts which worked well for the business owners in the past. You can also remove the distracting backgrounds and improve the resolution of the product images with the help of a single click.

When are the services starting?

Starting this month (November) in selected countries, the knowledge panel which is there in certain retailer searches and previously showed the details like the location of a business’ headquarters and the number of employees will further start showing other helpful shopping information on the search. Information like shipping and return policies, current deals, ratings and reviews, and customer service information.

ALSO READ How to save yourself from being added to any unwanted WhatsApp groups: Guide

Google informed that the knowledge panel will show more merchants, and will offer a helpful snapshot of their business. The tech giant will be showing information that the merchants are already sharing on the Merchant Center, along with other authoritative information from across the web.

ALSO READ: How to unlock your phone if you forget your password? Tips

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News