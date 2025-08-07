Google Pixel 10 Series to get Gemini-powered Camera Coach and Conversational Photo Editing Google Pixel 10 Series will feature a design similar to the Pixel 9 Series, but it will come with new Gemini-powered features to enhance the user experience.

New Delhi:

Google is set to unveil new products at its 'Made by Google' event on August 20. The company is expected to launch its new Pixel products during the event. The tech giant will also unveil its Pixel 10 Series smartphone which includes the Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and a 10 Pro Fold variant. Unlike Apple, Google is not currently focused on creating a slimmer smartphone. While the company is not expected to make major design changes this year, it is anticipated to introduce significant new software features.

Conversational Photo Editing feature

According to recent reports, the upcoming Pixel 10 series will feature new AI-backed photo-editing capabilities. The ‘Conversational Photo Editing’ feature will be powered by Google Gemini. It is rumoured to allow users to make changes to backgrounds, brighten images, remove objects, and perform other edits using simple voice commands. These features are expected to be exclusive to the Pixel 10 series at launch and will arrive on older Pixel models with a future Pixel feature drop.

Camera Coach

Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 series will introduce a Gemini-powered ‘Camera Coach’ tool. This feature will assist users in capturing better photos in real time. The tool will analyse the scene and provide instant suggestions to improve the shot by adjusting framing and lighting.

The base Google Pixel 10 may feature a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera, a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL variants are rumored to have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, they could come with a 42-megapixel front camera.

