Poco M7 Plus teased ahead of launch, to feature a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and slim form factor Poco has teased an upcoming smartphone but has not confirmed its name. Reports suggest that the upcoming smartphone is the Poco M7 Plus.

Poco is preparing to launch a new smartphone in India. While the company hasn't officially confirmed the name, recent reports suggest it will be the Poco M7 Plus. This device will be the successor to the Poco M6 Plus, which was released in India last August. The company has already revealed that the smartphone will feature a silicon-carbon battery and slim form factor.

Poco has already created a dedicated landing page for the smartphone on its official website and on Flipkart revealing some key features. As per the information on the page, the phone is confirmed to have a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and a slim design. The Poco M7 Plus will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco M7 Plus: Expected specifications

According to leaked information, the Poco M7 Plus is expected to feature a 6.98-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and support 33W fast charging for its 7,000mAh battery. For photography, it is rumored to have a 50MP rear camera.

Comparison with Poco M6 Plus

The Poco M7 Plus will succeed the Poco M6 Plus, which is currently on the market. The M6 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition (AE) SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. For photos, the M6 Plus has a dual-rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, and it is equipped with a 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

