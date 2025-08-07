Instagram rolls out Map, Reposts, Friends features, adopting popular functions from X, Snapchat, TikTok The newly launched feature aims to enhance the user experience on the app. It will also help users find location-based content and engage with what their friends have already engaged with.

New Delhi:

Instagram has launched several new features globally, many of which are similar to existing functions on rival platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. The new features include Instagram Map, Reposts, and a Friends tab in Reels.

Instagram Map

The new Instagram Map is similar to Snapchat's Snap Map, but with a few key differences. It allows users to share their most recent active location and discover location-based content.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Instagram Map

Here's how it works:

Users can see posts and Stories from their friends and creators who have shared or engaged with content from a specific location.

The map feature also lets users leave short messages, much like the Notes feature.

Unlike Snapchat, Instagram's location feature only updates when the user opens the app; it does not provide real-time location tracking. This is separate from the app's location-sharing feature, which allows users to share their location via direct message for up to one hour.

The Instagram Map will be available at the top of the direct message inbox. It launched in the U.S. on August 7 and will be available in India soon.

Instagram 'Reposts' feature

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM )Instagram Reposts

The new Reposts feature is similar to a retweet on X (formerly Twitter) and is a direct copy of a feature from TikTok. It allows users to repost public Reels and feed posts.

Reposted content will appear in a dedicated "Reposts" tab on a user's profile.

To use this feature, a user simply taps the repost icon and can add a note to the post through a thought bubble that appears on the screen.

New 'Friends' tab in Reels

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM )Instagram Friends tab in Reels

Instagram is also rolling out a new Friends tab in Reels globally, which is already available in the U.S. This tab allows users to view public Reels that their friends have liked, commented on, reposted, or created. Users who prefer to browse privately have the option to opt out of having their interactions shown in this tab.

