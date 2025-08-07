iPhone 17 Air rumoured to feature ProMotion display, ultra-slim design: What to expect The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September this year. This year, the company will replace the Plus model with a slimmer Air model.

Apple is preparing to launch its iPhone 17 series globally. The new iPhone models are expected to debut next month. The series is highly anticipated due to significant design changes and a new ‘Air’ model that will replace the existing ‘Plus’ model. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be remarkably slim. It will be even thinner than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It is also rumoured to be the first non-Pro iPhone to feature a high refresh rate display.

Here's everything you need to know about the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected specifications

Reports and industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest the iPhone 17 Air will have a very thin profile. It will measure just 5.8mm at its thinnest point. This would make it thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8mm. If these reports hold true, it will potentially be the slimmest product in Apple's entire portfolio.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display. It will position it between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in size. It is also anticipated to come with a ProMotion display, with rumours suggesting either a 120Hz or 90Hz refresh rate panel.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a version of the A19 Pro chipset, similar to the one used in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, but with one core disabled.

For photography, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a single 48MP rear camera with capabilities similar to the iPhone 16 series. It could also feature a 24MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device is also likely to include Apple's proprietary C1 modem, which debuted with the iPhone 16e earlier this year.

