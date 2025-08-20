Google Pixel 10 Series launch event: What to expect and how to watch livestream Google will host its Made by Google event today. During the event, the tech giant is expected to introduce the Pixel 10 Series smartphones, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a.

Google is ready to host its annual "Made by Google" event today, August 20, 2025, where it is set to unveil new Pixel hardware, including the Pixel 10 series smartphones, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a. This year's Pixel smartphones are expected to feature a more power-efficient Tensor G5 chipset, camera upgrades, faster wireless charging, and more. Fans are also anticipating the Pixel Watch 4, which is rumored to have a larger battery and smaller bezels. Here's everything you need to know about today's event.

How to watch the "Made by Google" livestream

This year's "Made by Google" event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and will feature appearances by other celebrities such as Stephen Curry, Lando Norris, and the Jonas Brothers. The launch event begins at 11:30 PM IST from New York City and will be livestreamed on the official Made by Google YouTube channel. Viewers can also follow the event live here.

What to expect at the "Made by Google" event

During the event, Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as part of its Pixel 10 series. While the company is not anticipated to make major design changes, fans can expect subtle tweaks, such as flat sides on the phones' backs. The devices' thickness may be reduced, but their weight is expected to increase.

The Pixel 10 smartphone is also rumored to get a new 11MP 5x telephoto camera, a feature previously available only on higher-end models.

Additionally, Google is expected to launch a new Pixel Watch with thinner bezels, a brighter display, a larger battery, and wireless charging. The Pixel Buds 2a might also be introduced in new colours. The Pixel 10 could also mark Google's adoption of the Qi2 standard through a new feature reportedly called "Pixelsnap".

