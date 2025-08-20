Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20, 2025: Get many cool items including Gloo Wall for free today

For the popular battle royale game Free Fire Max, new redeem codes have been released today that allow players to get various in-game items for free. These cosmetic items are often available through in-game events, but if a player is unable to participate, they can use the daily redeem codes issued by the game's developers.
It's important to know that these codes are specific to certain regions and are only valid for a limited time. Because of this, players who try to redeem them after they have expired may receive an error message. If this happens, they will have to wait for new codes to be released the next day.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20, 2025:
- FFMTSXTPVQZ9: Mythos Fist Skin
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X: Golden Glaze M1887
- FVTCQK2MFNSK: Top Criminal Ghost
- F4SWKCH6NY4M: Warrior Bunny Bundle
- FFWCPY2XFDZ9: Poker MP40 Flashing Spade
- FFQ24KXHCVS9: Reanimation Jutsu
- PEYFC9V2FTNN: Throne Emote
- FFM6XKHQWCVZ: M1014 Green Flame Draco
- HFFNX2KSZ9PQ: Rose Emote
- PXTXFCNSV2YK: Legendary Paradox Bundle
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9: Three Bunny Bundle
- GXS2T7KNFQ2X: EVO Booyah Day Bundle + 2170 Tokens
- FFCBRAXQTS9S: Predatory Cobra MP40
- FFMDTRYQXC2N: Madara Ring – Madara Bundle, Fireball Jutsu Emote
- FFND15AG2025: Independence Day Special – Itachi Legendary Bundle
- FFTPQ4SCY9DH: Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin
- FFPNX2KCZ9VH: One Punch Man M1887 Skin
- FFRDW2YTKXLS: Fire Bunny Bundle
- FFWDNX4KPGQ: Uchiha’s Legacy MP40
How to Redeem Free Fire Codes
- To redeem these codes, follow these steps:
- Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website.
- Log in to your Free Fire account.
- On the main page, you will see a banner to redeem your codes. Click on it.
- Enter the redeem code in the provided box and press the "Confirm" button.
- After the code is successfully redeemed, the reward will be added to your account within 24 hours.
Disclaimer: Although the original Free Fire game is banned in India, the Max version is available to play. Keep in mind that these redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time, so you may get an error message if a code has expired or is not for your region.
