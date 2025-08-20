Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20, 2025: Get many cool items including Gloo Wall for free today The latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are now available, offering players a chance to get various in-game items, including Gloo Walls, for free. These redeem codes are valid for a limited time only.

New Delhi:

For the popular battle royale game Free Fire Max, new redeem codes have been released today that allow players to get various in-game items for free. These cosmetic items are often available through in-game events, but if a player is unable to participate, they can use the daily redeem codes issued by the game's developers.

It's important to know that these codes are specific to certain regions and are only valid for a limited time. Because of this, players who try to redeem them after they have expired may receive an error message. If this happens, they will have to wait for new codes to be released the next day.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 20, 2025:

FFMTSXTPVQZ9: Mythos Fist Skin

FFSGT7KNFQ2X: Golden Glaze M1887

FVTCQK2MFNSK: Top Criminal Ghost

F4SWKCH6NY4M: Warrior Bunny Bundle

FFWCPY2XFDZ9: Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

FFQ24KXHCVS9: Reanimation Jutsu

PEYFC9V2FTNN: Throne Emote

FFM6XKHQWCVZ: M1014 Green Flame Draco

HFFNX2KSZ9PQ: Rose Emote

PXTXFCNSV2YK: Legendary Paradox Bundle

FFEV0SQPFDZ9: Three Bunny Bundle

GXS2T7KNFQ2X: EVO Booyah Day Bundle + 2170 Tokens

FFCBRAXQTS9S: Predatory Cobra MP40

FFMDTRYQXC2N: Madara Ring – Madara Bundle, Fireball Jutsu Emote

FFND15AG2025: Independence Day Special – Itachi Legendary Bundle

FFTPQ4SCY9DH: Tropikal Parrot M1887 Skin

FFPNX2KCZ9VH: One Punch Man M1887 Skin

FFRDW2YTKXLS: Fire Bunny Bundle

FFWDNX4KPGQ: Uchiha’s Legacy MP40

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

To redeem these codes, follow these steps:

Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website.

Log in to your Free Fire account.

On the main page, you will see a banner to redeem your codes. Click on it.

Enter the redeem code in the provided box and press the "Confirm" button.

After the code is successfully redeemed, the reward will be added to your account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Although the original Free Fire game is banned in India, the Max version is available to play. Keep in mind that these redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time, so you may get an error message if a code has expired or is not for your region.

ALSO READ: Airtel removes cheapest 1GB per day plan, focing users to pay extra