Google Pixel 10 gets around Rs 10000 price cut: Where and how to buy Google Pixel 10 is now available in India at its lowest price ever, with a price cut of over ₹10,000 on Amazon. Buyers can further reduce the effective price using bank discounts and exchange offers, making this a great time to upgrade to Google’s flagship smartphone.

New Delhi:

Google Pixel 10 has recently got a big price cut on the Amazon store for the Indian buyers. The launch price of the device was Rs 79,999, but currently (by the time of writing) you can avail the device for Rs 70,110. That’s even cheaper than what you’ll find on Flipkart. If you have been eyeing Google’s flagship, this is probably the best time to buy.

Google Pixel 10 Price Drop in India

Even better, Amazon’s throwing in some extra deals. If you use an HDFC Bank card, you get Rs 1,500 off right away. Some other bank cards get you a 5 per cent discount, up to Rs 1,500. There is also an exchange offer—trade in your old smartphone and knock off up to Rs 35,950 from the price. Stack up all these deals, and your final cost could dip well below Rs 70,000.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL 10/AMAZON)Google Pixel 10

What do you get for your money?

The Pixel 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Corning Gorilla Glass 2 keeps it safe from scratches, and the screen shines bright at up to 3000 nits. Under the hood, Google’s Tensor G5 chip teams up with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, so you won’t have to worry about lag, even with all the AI features running.

Battery life:

You get a 4,970mAh battery, with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone handles one physical SIM and one eSIM, plus it’s built to survive dust and water with an IP68 rating.

Camera:

The cameras are no slouch either. On the back, there’s a triple setup: a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto. For selfies or video calls, you get a 10.5MP front camera. Out of the box, it runs Android 16.

All in all, it’s a solid deal—especially if you’re looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Google Pixel 10 Key Specifications