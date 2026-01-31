Dating app breaching data! Hackers target Bumble, Match Group in major cyberattack before valentines day Several popular dating platforms, including Bumble and Match Group, have reported cyberattacks ahead of Valentine’s Day. While companies claim user data remains safe, cybersecurity experts warn users to change passwords and enable two-factor authentication to avoid potential fraud.

Recently, a new dating app scam surfaced, which shocked the generation which majorly believes in blind dating and meeting new people online. Several known companies (dating apps and online platforms) just got hit by a major cyberattack, and people are worried about their data.

Bloomberg reported that companies like Bumble, Match Group, Panera Bread and CrunchBase all confirmed they were targeted.

Cyberattack puts dating app users on edge

Security pros think this is not just a one-off, but it looks like part of a bigger social engineering push, with hackers trying to break into sensitive company systems and grab user data.

Bumble’s phishing problem

Bumble admitted that the hackers got inside their internal network by tricking one of their contractors with a phishing email. The company says the hackers didn’t stick around for long and couldn’t touch any user accounts or personal info. Bumble says it’s all sorted now.

Match Group and others get hit too.

Match Group, which runs several top dating apps in India, said it faced a cyberattack back on January 16. The group ShinyHunters is taking credit. Match insists there’s no sign of stolen logins, financial info, or private chats.

Over at Panera Bread, someone broke into a software app and got access to customers’ contact details. Panera says they locked things down and told the authorities. CrunchBase also had some internal documents hit, but they acted fast and say it’s under control.

Why are security experts worried?

Cybersecurity folks warn that hackers love to use stolen data to steal identities, commit fraud, or send out more phishing scams. Even if the companies say the damage is “limited”, users could still be in trouble—especially if they use the same passwords everywhere.

What should you do now?

If you use dating apps (or anything similar), here’s what the experts say:

Change your passwords right away.

Turn on two-factor authentication.

Do not click on sketchy links or emails.

Keep an eye on your accounts for anything weird.

These steps really lower your chances of getting caught up in cybercrime.