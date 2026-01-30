Google Maps adds Gemini support for walking and cycling navigation Google has expanded Gemini support in Google Maps to include walking and cycling navigation. The update enables hands-free AI assistance, allowing users to ask questions, get local recommendations, check ETA, and perform tasks like sending messages while on the move.

New Delhi:

Google has made a major announcement of rolling out Gemini, its conversational AI assistant, for people who prefer to walk or cycle and need directions in Google Maps. Before this, Gemini only helped the users to drive and gave directions, so this upgrade will open things up for people on foot or by bike, too. Now, navigation will feel more interactive, and you will barely have to touch your phone.

Gemini for Google Maps: How will it work?

Gemini is available across the world for both Android and iOS users. Google started adding Gemini to Maps in November 2025, but it was much more limited back then. Right now, Gemini only works as a voice assistant—you cannot type in questions or get text replies, so you’ll need to talk to it.

How to use Gemini on Google Maps for walks and bike rides?

If you want to use Gemini during your walk or bike ride, all you need to do is just open Google Maps, choose your destination, and start navigating like usual.

(Image Source : GOOGLE ON X.COM)Google Maps adds Gemini support for walking and cycling navigation

Once you are on your way, tap the microphone at the top of the screen or just say, “Hey Google.”

That’s it. You can keep your hands free and your eyes on the road or sidewalk.

(Image Source : GOOGLE ON X.COM)Google Maps adds Gemini support for walking and cycling navigation

While you’re walking, you can ask Gemini stuff like, “Where am I?” or “What’s a good place to eat around here?” Gemini answers out loud and points things out on your map. On a bike, you can check your ETA, look for nearby spots, or get details about your route.

Gemini is just not about directions; rather, it is capable of handling tasks like telling you when your next meeting is or sending a message—just say, “Text Richa, I’ll come home in 30 minutes,” and it takes care of the rest. You can ask follow-up questions, look for places along your route, find EV charging stations, or share your ETA with friends, all by voice.