Google Photos may get a major redesign: Here's what to expect While Google hasn't confirmed a UI redesign for Google Photos, survey images indicate active testing. Future updates may bring changes, so keep an eye out for official announcements.

Google is reportedly working on a revamp of the Google Photos app, bringing a more modern and streamlined user interface. According to Android Authority, a user recently received a Google Survey link, asking them to compare the current design with a redesigned version. The new design features visual tweaks, a floating bottom bar, and a rebranded logo, hinting at a fresh update for the widely used app.

Google Photos Redesign: Key Changes

1. Rounded Corners for Photos

The photo grid layout might soon feature rounded corners, giving the interface a softer and more polished look.

2. Floating Bottom Bar

A new “Search or Ask” bar is expected to appear at the bottom of the app, along with a squircle-shaped button on the right side, which could serve as a shortcut to the Collections page.

3. Rebranded Google Photos Logo

Instead of the "Google Photos" text at the top left, the new design replaces it with a subtle app icon, making the interface cleaner.

4. New Icons and Text Adjustments

Google has redesigned the filter and select icons for a more modern look. Additionally, text alignment in the "Memories" section has been tweaked to improve readability.

Is the Google Photos redesign confirmed?

As of now, Google has not officially announced these changes. However, the survey images suggest that the company is actively testing a redesigned UI, which could roll out in a future update. Stay tuned for more details on Google Photos' potential makeover.

