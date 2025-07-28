Google officials depose before ED in online betting money laundering probe The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering case linked to the promotion of 'illegal' online betting and gambling platforms.

New Delhi:

Representatives from Google on Monday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money laundering probe linked to the promotion of 'illegal' online betting and gambling platforms, official sources said. Executives from Meta, however, did not depose, they added. The ED had initially summoned officials from both tech giants on July 21, but extended their deposition to July 28 after they requested more time to appear.

The agency may also record the statement of a designated "compliance officer" of Google under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in addition to obtaining some documents from the company on Monday, sources indicated.

Google extending full support

Last week, a Google spokesperson told PTI in a statement that the company was "committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting the promotion of illegal gambling ads".

"We are extending our full support and cooperation to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe," the spokesperson had said. There was no response from Meta, formerly known as Facebook.

Platforms under investigation

The central agency is investigating several platforms hosting illegal betting and gambling links, including alleged instances of advertisements placed for them on various social media outlets and app stores.

The tech giants are understood to have been called by the ED to understand how such illegal platforms place ads on their portals. Some actors, celebrities, and sports personalities are also under the agency's scanner in these cases and are expected to depose.

The ED has claimed that illegal online betting and gambling platforms defrauded people of their hard-earned money, and also laundered and evaded taxes amounting to several crores of rupees.

Google also stated that its "continuous AI advancements, complemented by human expertise, ensure all ads on our surfaces comply with local laws and our strict ad policies, and protect users from evolving threats".

"Last year alone, we removed 247.4 million ads and suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India," the firm had said.

The ED is investigating more than a dozen cases linked to illegal gambling and betting platforms across the country, including the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app, whose main promoters hail from Chhattisgarh.

