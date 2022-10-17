Monday, October 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text

Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text

Google Meet is considered one of the popular video conferencing apps. The platform got more weight post replacing the Google Duo app for both- Android and iOS devices. The new feature for transcription on Google Meet only supports the English language.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 17, 2022 12:46 IST
Google meet
Image Source : FREEPIK Google Meet

Tech giant Google has announced that Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, and users can further save them in a Google Doc format. According to Android Central, the saved file can be accessed from Google Drive. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

Google Meet is one of the most popular apps, especially after replacing the Google Duo app for iOS and Android devices. However, Google has stated the new feature that can be accessed in Google Meet for desktop or laptop clients and is available only for the English language. ALSO READ: Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

Google said the transcribed file can be stored in the same "Meeting Recordings" folder of the Google Meet app from the accompanying Google Drive storage.

Before joining the Google Meet call, attendees will be notified that the call is transcribed.

These transcripts are intended to capture the meeting's discussion, serves as a record, and is helpful as a follow-up to attendees or host if they want to recall a particular segment or point in the whole discussion.

Another nifty feature is that the "transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting".

Related Stories
Instagram desktop bug got fixed- Know exactly what happened

Instagram desktop bug got fixed- Know exactly what happened

This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs

This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs

Instagram is down & netizens are busy sharing hilarious memes. Check out the funniest ones!

Instagram is down & netizens are busy sharing hilarious memes. Check out the funniest ones!

Instagram Update: New longer uninterrupted Stories introduced for users

Instagram Update: New longer uninterrupted Stories introduced for users

Twitter loaded with memes after Instagram introduces 'Notes' in DMs. Check out the funny ones here!

Twitter loaded with memes after Instagram introduces 'Notes' in DMs. Check out the funny ones here!

Spending long hours on social media platforms will result in depression

Spending long hours on social media platforms will result in depression

LinkedIn India enters the Instagram to help young professionals- Know more

LinkedIn India enters the Instagram to help young professionals- Know more

These Instagram tips will help you get more Followers and Likes

These Instagram tips will help you get more Followers and Likes

Instagram to have new ad placements and formats: Get ready to witness more ads on the platfrom

Instagram to have new ad placements and formats: Get ready to witness more ads on the platfrom

And for meetings involving more than 200 attendees, the transcribed file will be shared with meeting organisers, hosts, co-hosts, and individual users who initiated a transcription.

The new feature is expected to roll out starting October 24. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News