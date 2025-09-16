Google layoff 200 AI contractors: Workers say they lost jobs due to trained bots Google let go of more than 200 AI contractors who were responsible for rating and refining chatbot responses. Many fear they were replaced by the very AI tools they trained.

New Delhi:

Google has reportedly laid off more than 200 contract workers who were helping the company improve its artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The move, carried out by outsourcing firm GlobalLogic, has sparked concerns that the same workers who trained AI models may now be losing their jobs to those very systems.

Why are the lay-offs happening?

According to a report filed by Wired, the contractors were involved in AI rating work, which included reviewing responses from Google Gemini chatbot and refining AI-generated summaries for Google Search.

Their task was to ensure that answers were accurate, reliable and natural-sounding.

Despite the specialised nature of this work, many contractors faced low wages, tight deadlines, and little job security.

Some workers alleged that their efforts were being used to develop AI tools capable of automatically rating chatbot responses, directly threatening their roles.

The human cost of AI training

Many of these contractors, often called “super raters,” came from professional backgrounds such as teaching, research, and writing. They held advanced degrees but were reportedly paid between USD 18 and USD 32 per hour, depending on whether they were hired directly by GlobalLogic or through third-party agencies.

The disparity in pay and lack of benefits left workers frustrated. Some claimed they were overworked due to strict time limits on tasks, which forced them to prioritise speed over quality.

Worker pushback and union efforts

The layoffs follow months of unrest among Google contractors. Some attempted to organise for better pay and transparency through the Alphabet Workers Union, while others raised complaints about working conditions. At least two contractors have filed cases with the US labour board, alleging they were dismissed for speaking out.

Workers also reported an “oppressive atmosphere”, saying they now fear speaking up in case they are the next to lose their contracts.

Google’s response

Google has distanced itself from the controversy, stating that the contractors are employees of GlobalLogic or its subcontractors, not Alphabet itself. GlobalLogic, meanwhile, has declined to comment on the issue.

Labour experts argue that this situation highlights a wider ethical problem in the AI industry. Around the world, contract workers in countries like Kenya, Turkey, and Colombia are also fighting for fair wages and better conditions, despite being the backbone of AI training.