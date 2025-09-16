Ratan Tata’s ex-manager Shantanu Naidu made fun of viral AI Saree Trend: “Saree Pehno, Photo Nikalo” Ratan Tata’s former manager, Shantanu Naidu, roasted the viral Gemini AI saree trend, joking that Indians already own sarees and don’t need AI to imagine themselves in one. His video struck a chord with netizens, mixing humour with a subtle reality check.

New Delhi:

The Gemini Nano Banana saree trend has taken over Instagram, WhatsApp, X (formerly known as Twitter)- with users turning their selfies into glamorous chiffon saree portraits, making it more aesthetic and attractive. But not everyone is impressed with this trend. Shantanu Naidu, the millennial manager who once worked with industrialist Late Ratan Tata, has shared a hilarious take on the trend and has also questioned why Indians need AI to wear a saree when they already own many of them.

The viral AI saree trend

Google’s Gemini app has recently introduced Nano Banana, an AI image-editing tool which will enable users to transform photos into Bollywood-style portraits.

This trend grabbed the attention of a lot of youth who posted their photo in a saree on their social media platforms with saree-clad AI-generated images, with dreamy backdrops and flowing hair effects. While many embraced the fun, Naidu decided to call out the trend in his lighthearted style.

Shantanu Naidu’s hilarious take

In an Instagram video, Shantanu jokingly remarked that Indians do not need AI to imagine themselves in sarees.

“Tum log India me ho. Tumhare cupboard me kam se kam 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaye ki AI se photo banwana pad raha hai?” he teased.

Translated: “You all are Indians. You already have a minimum of 15 sarees in your cupboard. You became so lazy that you needed the help of AI to create your photo?”

He further explained that sarees are a normal wear attire in most Indian households, unlike wedding gowns from Western culture.

According to him, it makes no sense to use AI for something already available in real life.

“Wear your own saree, click a picture”

Continuing his roast, Shantanu said, “Original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhta hai. Saree pehno, photo nikalo.”

Translate: “You look more beautiful in the real saree. Wear a saree, then click photos.”

He even compared it to asking AI to generate a photo of him with his dog: “The dog is right there, just sit and take a picture!”

His witty commentary highlighted the irony of using technology for things that are already accessible, leaving viewers amused.

Audience reaction to the roast

The video quickly went viral, gathering thousands of views and funny reactions.

Many users agreed with his point, with comments like, “Finally someone said it,” and “Bro just casually spilt the truth.”

Shantanu later clarified in the caption that it was all in fun: “Main toh masti mein bolta hai.” (I said all that for fun). Still, his rant added a refreshing perspective to the AI saree craze.