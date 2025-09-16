Samsung One UI 8 brings smarter AI features and better security for Galaxy users Samsung’s One UI 8 update introduces smarter AI, stronger security, and optimised multitasking, making Galaxy devices more powerful and user-friendly. From personalised suggestions to AI-driven creative tools, the update ensures a better smartphone experience for everyone.

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially started rolling out One UI 8, the latest software update for Galaxy devices, beginning with the Galaxy S25 series. This update is packed with new AI-driven features, along with enhanced security tools and improved user experience across all the Samsung gadgets- smartphones, tablets and foldables. Here’s a closer look at how One UI 8 will make everyday smartphone use easier and more secure for common users.

Smarter suggestions for everyday use

One UI 8 brings personalised recommendations to simplify daily life. From showing reminders, traffic updates, and health insights from Galaxy Watch to suggesting music and videos based on your taste, the update ensures your device understands your routine better.

The Now Brief feature makes it easy to get a quick snapshot of the day, while the Now Bar allows Galaxy Z Flip users to track apps and media directly on the FlexWindow.

Stronger security with Knox KEEP

Security has received a big upgrade in One UI 8. Samsung introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which ensures each app stores its sensitive data in a separate encrypted space. With Knox Matrix, users will be automatically signed out if any suspicious activity is detected, and alerts are sent across all connected Galaxy devices. The update also includes Secure Wi-Fi with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which protects your privacy even on public networks.

Multimodal AI for better interactions

One UI 8 is powered by multimodal AI, making devices more interactive and intuitive. With Gemini Live, users can get real-time AI assistance while watching or browsing without switching apps. The improved Circle to Search with Google helps gamers by offering instant strategies and information, along with real-time translations for articles, social media posts, and messages.

Optimised experience across devices

Whether on smartphones, tablets, or foldables, One UI 8 ensures a seamless user experience. Features like AI Results View and Multi Window drag-and-drop make multitasking effortless. Foldable users get extra perks like Gemini Live on FlexWindow for hands-free AI use and new customisation options for wallpapers, fonts, and emojis.

Fun and useful AI tools

One UI 8 also adds creative tools like Portrait Studio, which can generate artistic pet portraits, and Audio Eraser, which removes background noise in videos with one tap. Features like Call Captions make conversations easier in noisy places, while Interpreter with keyboard inputs helps with smooth translations.