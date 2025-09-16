Microsoft brings major changes to Xbox controller for Windows 11: What Indian gamers should know Microsoft updated Xbox controllers for Windows 11. With a long press on the Xbox button, Task View now opens, Indian gamers will easily be able to switch between apps and games. The update also adds new Copilot features, emojis, Narrator improvements and taskbar fixes, making gaming more engaging.

New Delhi:

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Windows 11 Insider Preview, which will enable changes to ‘how Xbox controllers function’ when it is connected to a computer/PC. The biggest addition is a long-press feature on the Xbox button, which now opens Task View to switch between apps and games instantly. This update is especially useful for gamers in India who use their Xbox controllers on PC for gaming.

Xbox button gets smarter on Windows 11

Until now, pressing the Xbox button on Windows 11 opened the Game Bar, which gives access to widgets, performance stats and screenshots, as reported by The Verge. With the new update, long pressing the Xbox button will now open Task View, enabling players to switch between open apps, games or streaming software easily- without reaching for the keyboard.

This aligns with Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox handheld devices that also use the Xbox button for task switching. It means Windows 11 PCs and handhelds will now share a more unified controller experience.

Why this update matters for Indian gamers

For Indian gamers who use Xbox controllers on PC for Steam, Xbox Game Pass, or emulators, this change makes multitasking smoother. For example, switching between Valorant, Spotify, and OBS (streaming software) can now be done directly from the controller.

Microsoft has further confirmed that a quick press will still open the Game Bar, so players will not lose any existing features.

Other Windows 11 insider build features

The same Windows 11 Insider Build 26220.6682 also brings several updates:

Copilot+ PCs will now suggest top AI-powered actions via ‘Click to Do’.

New emojis include a sleepy face, a root vegetable, and a purple splatter.

Narrator improvements for smoother, natural voice feedback.

Taskbar reliability fixes, with smoother animations when hiding/unhiding.

What’s next from Microsoft in the near future?

With the Xbox update, which is currently available for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, it is expected to roll out to all Windows 11 users in the coming months (timeline unspecified. For Indian gamers, this could be a game-changer move in terms of ease of use and smoother multitasking during gameplay.