Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google was hit hard by two back-to-back fines by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and the tech giant has stated today that it is committed to its users and developers and reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.

The Indian regulator has slapped its second penalty on Google- this time to the tune of around $113 million (Rs 936 crore) for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

Last week, the competition watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets of the Android mobile device ecosystem.

In an official statement, Google has said that the Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivalled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide.

Google’s spokesperson said, "And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India's digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.”

In its fresh ruling, the regulator found Google to be dominant in the markets for licensable OS for smart mobile devices and market for app stores for Android smart mobile OS, in India.

"Selling of in-app digital goods constitutes an important means for app developers to monetise their creations/innovations. However, for in-app digital goods to be distributed to purchasing users, developers must configure their apps so that all purchases of the digital goods go through Google's payment system, which processes the transactions," it said.

India is Google's largest market by users.

The CCI also directed Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices.

The tech giant has been given a time of 30 days to provide the requisite financial details and supporting documents.

