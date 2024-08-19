Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google introduces AI-powered Search Results in India for English and Hindi users

Google has officially launched its AI-powered search feature, called AI Overview, for users in India. This feature, previously available only to beta testers through Google Labs, is now being publicly rolled out. Alongside India, five other countries are also receiving access to this AI-driven search enhancement, signalling a major expansion of the tool globally.

Countries receiving Google AI overview

The countries where Google’s AI Overview feature is rolling out include:

India United Kingdom Japan Indonesia Mexico Brazil

This broader rollout confirms Google’s commitment to expanding AI integration in search results worldwide, bringing this technology to a diverse range of regions.

How Google’s AI overview works

The AI Overview feature integrates AI-driven responses into search results, aiming to provide quicker and more informative answers to user queries. The AI-generated content appears at the top of the search results page, with additional context provided through footnotes, glossaries, and citations to the sources. This layout ensures that users can see AI-enhanced summaries while still having access to the original websites for more detailed information.

However, Google has also included a disclaimer that these AI-powered results are still experimental. This leaves room for the occasional inaccuracies, which the company is actively monitoring and improving upon. Caution remains essential as the system continues to evolve.

Language support: English and Hindi

In India, Google has tailored the AI Overview feature to support both English and Hindi. Users can easily switch between the two languages using a convenient toggle button within the search interface. This bilingual support reflects the linguistic diversity of the country and Google's efforts to make AI-powered search more accessible to a wider audience.

Voice search and text-to-speech integration

Recognizing the popularity of voice search in India, Google’s AI Overview also supports text-to-speech for voice search results. This ensures that users who rely on voice queries can benefit from AI-generated summaries and responses as well, enhancing the overall accessibility of the feature.

Protecting copyright and access to original content

One of the major concerns with AI-generated content is the potential for it to overshadow sources. Google addresses this by ensuring that links to original websites remain prominent in the AI Overview. This not only helps users dive deeper into the content but also protects the original creators from potential copyright issues, avoiding legal complications down the road.

Expanding AI’s reach in Search

Google's AI Overview represents a significant step forward in integrating AI into daily search activities. With expanded support for English and Hindi in India and rollout across multiple countries, Google is pushing the boundaries of what AI can offer to enhance user experience while being mindful of accuracy, copyright, and accessibility.

