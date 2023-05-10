Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7A surfaces on Flipkart ahead of expected launch - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google I/O 2023

Google I/O 2023, the highly-anticipated event is set to go live today (May 10) at 10:30 PM. The company is set to unveil their first-ever foldable phone during the event. Additionally, the Pixel 7A has been creating a buzz in the market and is scheduled for release on Flipkart, the e-commerce site, on May 11th. Google has already released a teaser image of the Snow White coloured phone, which showcases the back panel and camera module only.

Specification of Pixel 7A:

While the design of the upcoming Pixel 7A phone appears similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7, no further details have been shared by either Google or Flipkart, where the phone is set to launch. The phone is expected to be available in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton colours, in addition to the Snow White colour previously teased. The Pixel 7A may come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display and could feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens sensor. For selfies, a 13-megapixel front camera is expected to be included in the phone.

Expected price:

While details regarding the Pixel 7A's features and specifications have been revealed, its price remains undisclosed by Google. Experts predict that the price of the phone may be announced during the upcoming event or its launch tomorrow. Speculations suggest that the phone could cost around 450 to 500 dollars, while in India, it may be priced between Rs 32,000 to Rs 40,000 upon release.

Google's mega event today- All you need to know:

Google's highly-anticipated annual developer's event, Google I/O 2023, is set to take place. The event promises to bring many exciting announcements and the introduction of new products. Attendees can expect the unveiling of tools such as Image AI Tool, AI Test Kitchen, and New Features for YouTube, and Maya. Additionally, the latest operating system, Android 14, may be rolled out during the event. Google may also introduce the latest Pixel smartphone, as well as their first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. Alongside these releases, Google may also unveil their new Pixel Tablet, which is expected to come with a 10.9-inch display.

