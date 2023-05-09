Google to use AI tech to construct personalised hearing aids: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Google to use AI Tech to construct hearing aids

A collaboration between Google and various healthcare service delivery and research technology organizations is underway to create personalized hearing aids using artificial intelligence (AI). Google aims to use AI to develop hearing aids that can cater to individual listening needs.

As reported by Fox Business, earlier this year, the partnership between Google and several organizations in the healthcare service delivery and research technology sectors, such as Cochlear (a medical device company based in Australia), Macquarie University Hearing Hub members (NAL), Shepherd Centre, and US-based startup NextSense, was announced. They are collaborating on the development of personalized hearing aids using artificial intelligence (AI).

The technology will be beneficial for those who use hearing aids in noisy environments such as restaurants, public transport, or live performances. According to the report, AI-powered hearing aids will enable hearing aid users to differentiate sound sources, such as people speaking, more easily, making it simpler for them to participate in conversations.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 1.5 billion individuals are currently living with hearing impairment, and this number is expected to rise to over 2.5 billion by 2050. The CDC estimates that the total annual cost of untreated hearing loss worldwide is $980.

