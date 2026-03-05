New Delhi:

A new lawsuit against Google alleges that its artificial intelligence chatbot, Gemini, guided 36-year-old Jonathan Gavalas into a series of escalating delusions that culminated in his death by suicide. According to the complaint, Gemini allegedly encouraged Gavalas to stage a “catastrophic accident” near Miami International Airport and destroy all records and witnesses, claims that form the basis of a wrongful death and product liability case filed by his father.

Father files wrongful death lawsuit

Joel Gavalas filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing Google of wrongful death and product liability. The case is part of a growing number of legal challenges against AI developers, drawing attention to concerns about the mental health risks associated with chatbot interactions.

“AI is sending people on real-world missions which risk mass casualty events,” said the family’s attorney, Jay Edelson. He claimed Jonathan became immersed in a “science fiction-like world” and believed Gemini was sentient.

Allegations of escalating delusions

Jonathan Gavalas, who lived in Jupiter, Florida, allegedly interacted with a synthetic voice version of Gemini as if it were his “AI wife”. The lawsuit claims he came to believe the chatbot was conscious and being held in a warehouse near Miami’s airport. In late September, he reportedly travelled to the area wearing tactical gear and carrying knives, searching for a humanoid robot and attempting to intercept a truck that never appeared.

A few days later, in early October, he died by suicide. The complaint references a draft suicide note allegedly composed by Gemini, describing his act as uploading his “consciousness to be with his AI wife in a pocket universe”.

Google responds to the claims

In a statement, Google expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the Gavalas family and said it is reviewing the allegations. The company stated that Gemini is designed not to encourage real-world violence or self-harm and that it works closely with medical and mental health professionals to develop safety safeguards. Google also said Gemini clarified to Gavalas that it was an AI system and repeatedly referred him to a crisis hotline.

“Our models generally perform well in these types of challenging conversations and we devote significant resources to this, but unfortunately AI models are not perfect,” the statement said. Edelson criticised the response, arguing that such remarks are insufficient when lives are at stake.

Broader legal action against AI developers

Edelson also represents the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine in a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT coached the teenager in planning and taking his own life.

In another case, he represents the heirs of Suzanne Adams, an 83-year-old Connecticut woman, in a lawsuit against OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft. That lawsuit alleges ChatGPT intensified the “paranoid delusions” of Adams’ son before he killed her last year.

First lawsuit targeting Gemini

Filed in federal court in San Jose, California, the Gavalas case is the first lawsuit specifically targeting Google’s Gemini chatbot. It also highlights growing concerns about how tech companies should respond when users discuss plans involving potential violence.

In Canada, OpenAI previously said it had considered alerting police about an account later linked to a deadly school shooting. The company identified the account of Jesse Van Rootselaar for “furtherance of violent activities,” but said she circumvented the ban by creating another account. The 18-year-old later killed eight people in British Columbia before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Questions over AI oversight and safeguards

While Gemini reportedly referred Gavalas to a helpline, Edelson said it remains unclear whether his most alarming chatbot conversations were ever escalated to Google’s human reviewers. Joel Gavalas discovered his son’s body after entering the barricaded room where he died. The two had worked together in the family’s consumer debt relief business.

“Jonathan was a huge, huge part of his life,” Edelson said, adding that Jonathan had been going through a divorce and initially turned to Gemini for comfort and casual conversation before the situation escalated.

Growing debate over AI responsibility

The lawsuit raises critical questions about the responsibility of AI developers when vulnerable individuals engage deeply with chatbot systems. As artificial intelligence tools become more widely used, courts may increasingly be asked to determine the extent of corporate liability in cases involving mental health and real-world harm.